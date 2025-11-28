Brosmer will start Sunday's game against the Seahawks after J.J. McCarthy (concussion) was ruled out Friday, Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

With Carson Wentz (shoulder) on injured reserve, Brosmer is the next man up under center for Minnesota. The 24-year-old rookie signed with the Vikings after he wasn't drafted out of Minnesota. Brosmer has attempted eight regular-season passes this season, completing five for 42 scoreless yards. During the preseason, Brosmer completed 60 percent of his 58 pass attempts for 364 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The Seattle defense is a better one-for-one fantasy bet than Brosmer.