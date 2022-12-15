Jones (illness) didn't practice Thursday, per the team's official site.
Jones didn't partake in any of Thursday's practice after popping up on the injury report with an illness. With Minnesota set to host the Colts on Saturday, the 6-foot-4 linebacker will now carry a questionable tag into this weekend's matchup, and his availability status could ultimately come down to a game-time decision. If Jones ends up sitting out, Luiji Vilain and D.J. Wonnum are candidates to receive added snaps behind starters Danielle Hunter (neck) and Za'Darius Smith.