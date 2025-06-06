Moore (knee) has been an on-field participant at OTAs, per the Vikings' official site.

Moore appears healthy as he begins work to carve out a depth role in Minnesota's wide receiver corps, where Jalen Nailor appears fairly secure as the No. 3 receiver behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. A non-contact knee injury sustained last August forced Moore to spend the entire 2024 season, his first and only in Atlanta, on IR. Across three years and 39 regular-season games with Arizona, the 2021 second-rounder combined for 135 catches for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns, plus 52 carries for 249 rushing yards. If Moore's recovery hasn't impacted his burst, his unusual skill set could find a place in head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense.