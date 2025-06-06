Vikings' Rondale Moore: Participating in OTAs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moore (knee) has been an on-field participant at OTAs, per the Vikings' official site.
Moore appears healthy as he begins work to carve out a depth role in Minnesota's wide receiver corps, where Jalen Nailor appears fairly secure as the No. 3 receiver behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. A non-contact knee injury sustained last August forced Moore to spend the entire 2024 season, his first and only in Atlanta, on IR. Across three years and 39 regular-season games with Arizona, the 2021 second-rounder combined for 135 catches for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns, plus 52 carries for 249 rushing yards. If Moore's recovery hasn't impacted his burst, his unusual skill set could find a place in head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense.
More News
-
Vikings' Rondale Moore: Finds new home in Minnesota•
-
Falcons' Rondale Moore: Out for the season•
-
Falcons' Rondale Moore: Carted off with non-contact injury•
-
Falcons' Rondale Moore: Mostly repping with backups•
-
Falcons' Rondale Moore: Headed to Atlanta•
-
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Makes two end-zone visits in 2023•