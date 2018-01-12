Stephen (ankle) doesn't appear on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints.

Stephen injured his ankle in Week 16 against Green Bay and wasn't available for the regular-season finale against Chicago. However, he was able to participate in every practice the Vikings held this week, ultimately progressing to full-participant status by Friday's session. Now that he's cleared to play, the UConn product should be in store for his regular workload rotating in behind Linval Joseph and Tom Johnson.