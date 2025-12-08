Vikings' Will Reichard: Gets chances Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reichard went 1-for-1 on field-goal tries and 4-for-4 on extra-point attempts in Sunday's 31-0 win over the Commanders.
The second-year pro did not attempt a single kick last week in a shutout loss to Seattle. Before Sunday, he had attempted just three extra points in the previous four games, as Minnesota's offense had been struggling. If the Vikings can stay hot next week against the Cowboys, Reichard should again get opportunities.
