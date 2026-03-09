Minnesota re-signed Scott on Monday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Scott made his regular-season debut in 2025 and ultimately suited up for 16 contests with the Vikings, totaling 32 carries for 114 yards (3.6 YPC) while adding 14 catches for 98 yards and a score through the air. He also contributed on special teams. Though Minnesota's backfield could undergo significant changes over the course of the offseason, Scott appears solidified as a depth option for the 2026 campaign.