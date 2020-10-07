The Senators didn't extend Duclair a qualifying offer, so he's scheduled to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agency Friday, Kyle Bukauskas of Sportsnet reports.

According to reports, Duclair chose to represent himself in the signing process, and after the two sides couldn't work out a deal, the forward will head to free agency. This is certainly surprising news, as the 25-year-old racked up 23 goals and 40 points across 66 games last year with Ottawa. Duclair will likely hit free agency will plenty of suitors, as he's seen an uptick in his point totals each of the past four years.