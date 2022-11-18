Newhook had a goal on two shots, one hit and two penalty minutes in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Carolina.

Newhook's play has come under increased scrutiny from head coach Jared Bednar, and the second-line forward followed up a one-on-one with the coach in style. He finished off a mini-breakaway after a pretty feed from Josh Manson and had a couple of other chances. He has just four points (three goals) through 15 games, but this could be an ignitor for Newhook.