Newhook scored one goal on two shots over 15:34 of ice time in the Avalanche's 3-2 shootout victory over the Stars on Monday.

Newhook made a significant offensive impact Monday night as he batted a puck into the twine to give Colorado a one goal advantage early into the third period. Prior to the contest, the 21-year-old center had thee goals and two assists through 16 games this season. Although Newhook isn't one of the most popular names on Colorado's offense, it appears he has settled into his second-line role and should continue to improve on the stat sheet as he gains more experience in Colorado's top-tier offense.