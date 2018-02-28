Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Dealing with head injury

Hammond sustained a head injury in Monday's win over Vancouver, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

According to the report, Hammond was injured when a stray stick hit him while he was sitting on the bench. The former Senator hasn't featured in an NHL game since 2016-17 and in 18 AHL games this campaign, he's 8-6-2 with a 3.34 GAA and .900 save percentage. Colorado will provide additional information on Hammond's recovery when it becomes available, though it remains to be seen how the organization intends to deploy him when he returns to health.