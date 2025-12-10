Lehkonen scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Lehkonen has two goals over his last four contests, though his scoring pace has dropped a bit in that span compared to the rest of the year. Overall, he has 11 goals, 26 points, 75 shots on net and a plus-25 rating through 30 appearances. The 30-year-old remains in a good spot on the Avalanche's top line, so he should be able to make consistent contributions on offense.