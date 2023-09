Byram missed practice Friday with an illness, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Byram is expected to be ready for the start of the NHL regular season in LA on Oct. 11. He had 10 goals and 24 points in only 42 games last season. The young defenseman is poised for a breakout campaign in 2023-24 -- Byram is capable of 45-50 points, if he can remain healthy.