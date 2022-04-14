Byram notched two assists, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Kings.

Byram helped out on the first two goals as the Avalanche got off to a hot start. The 20-year-old defenseman has three assists and a plus-4 rating in four games since he returned from a head injury. He's been steady when in the lineup this season, logging 14 points, 39 shots on net, 38 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 22 outings.