Byram (lower body) skated on his own Saturday, according to Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com.

Byram has been out of action since Nov. 4, as he has missed the Avalanche's last eight games. It's a good sign that he is back on the ice, but there is still no timetable for his return. Byram, the fourth overall pick in 2019, has two goals and five points in 10 games this season.