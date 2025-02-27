Makar notched two power-play assists, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Devils.
Makar has three goals and six helpers over seven outings in February in NHL play. The 26-year-old blueliner had a hand in both of Nathan MacKinnon's third-period tallies Wednesday. Makar continues to play at an elite level on the blue line, racking up 22 goals, 44 assists, 28 power-play points, 187 shots on net, 96 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating through 60 appearances. A 30-goal campaign is within reason, and he should also push toward a second straight 90-point season.
