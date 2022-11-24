Makar found the back of the net in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Vancouver.

Makar is on a three-game goal scoring streak. He's up to six goals and 21 points in 18 contests this season. For nearly every defenseman, it would be unrealistic to expect them to maintain a scoring pace of more than a point per game, but that's something Makar has already done before. He had 28 goals and 86 points in 77 contests last season, so current pace is something he can conceivably continue.