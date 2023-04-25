Makar will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Tuesday for interference on the Kraken's Jared McCann.

Makar should be expected to miss at least Game 5 against Seattle, though it certainly could be longer. Through the opening four games, the 24-year-old blueliner recorded one goal, two assists and 12 shots while averaging 25:14 of ice time. Assuming Makar misses out Wednesday, Devon Toews figures to see the biggest uptick of ice time, including stepping into the No. 1 power-play role.