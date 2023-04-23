Makar scored a goal, dished a shorthanded assist, went plus-3, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Kraken in Game 3.

Makar stretched the Avalanche's lead to 3-1 in the second period. He'd also previously set up J.T. Compher's shorthanded marker in the opening frame. After a quiet start to the playoffs, Makar's now at three points, eight shots on net, eight hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through three contests. The 24-year-old defenseman will continue to lead the way on the Avalanche's blue line.