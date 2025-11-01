Avalanche's Cale Makar: Pots empty-netter Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Makar scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Makar was coming off a four-assist performance the last time out, and the star defenseman continues to produce at an elite level for Colorado. This time, he participated in the build-up of the first goal just 41 seconds into the game and later closed out the scoring with an empty-netter at the 18:22 mark of the final frame. Makar has cracked the scoresheet in each of Colorado's last six games while tallying 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in that span.
