Avalanche's Cale Makar: Set to miss time
Makar is expected to miss time after suffering an undisclosed injury on a hard hit from Boston's Brad Marchand in Saturday's win over the Bruins, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
It's unsettled exactly how much time Makar will miss, but it's safe to say he won't be playing Monday against the Flames and is trending in the wrong direction for the rest of the week. The 21-year-old is the front runner for the Calder Trophy with eight goals and 28 points -- 12 on the power play -- through 29 games, so his absence could have major ramifications for the Avalanche's production. Calle Rosen and Nikita Zadorov are both candidates to take over Makar's power-play minutes.
