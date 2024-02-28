Makar posted an assist and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Makar's helper was the 308th point of his career, setting the franchise record for scoring by a defenseman. He's earned a pair of helpers over the last two games following a rare lengthy point drought (seven contests). The 25-year-old is up to 62 points, 167 shots on net, 107 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 55 appearances. Given his already lofty place in Avalanche history, his newly established record seems likely to stand for a long time.