Makar posted an assist and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.
Makar's helper was the 308th point of his career, setting the franchise record for scoring by a defenseman. He's earned a pair of helpers over the last two games following a rare lengthy point drought (seven contests). The 25-year-old is up to 62 points, 167 shots on net, 107 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 55 appearances. Given his already lofty place in Avalanche history, his newly established record seems likely to stand for a long time.
More News
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Snaps point drought•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Achieves 60-point mark•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Opens second half on scoresheet•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Nets power-play goal Friday•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Posts three-pointer in win•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Helps on power play•