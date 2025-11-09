Toews notched three assists, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Oilers.

Toews has six helpers this season, all of which have come over his last six games. With his first multi-point effort of the season, it's safe to say his cold start is in the past now. The 31-year-old blueliner has added 19 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating across 15 appearances. Toews can chip in 40-50 points a year, but he'll always take a backseat to Cale Makar when it comes to offense from the blue line on the first pairing.