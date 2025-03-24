Head coach Jared Bednar said Monday that Johnson is considered day-to-day due to a minor lower-body injury, Meghan Angley of Guerilla Sports reports.

Johnson tweaked something during Saturday's win over Montreal, and he took a maintenance day Monday. While his injury doesn't sound particularly serious, it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Tuesday's game against the Red Wings. The 37-year-old had appeared in Colorado's last five games, and he was held without a point while recording five hits and three blocked shots.