Johnson was acquired by Colorado from Philadelphia on Friday in exchange for Givani Smith, per RDS.ca.
Johnson has a goal, three points, 11 PIM, 40 hits and 14 blocks in 22 outings with the Flyers this season. He probably will spend most of his time with Colorado as a healthy scratch unless the Avalanche need help due to injuries. Still, the 36-year-old should be a positive presence in the locker room, especially because he has a long history with the franchise. Johnson logged 717 regular-season games with the Avalanche before parting ways as an unrestricted free agent in 2023.
