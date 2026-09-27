Lysell was placed on waivers by the Avalanche on Sunday.

Lysell was acquired by the Avalanche in late June in a trade with Boston where he was swapped for Ivan Ivan. The 23-year-old Lysell was given a one-year extension with the Avs and is coming off a solid season with AHL Providence where he posted 42 points in 57 regular-season outings. The first-round selection from the 2021 NHL Entry Draft still holds the potential to be a regular at the NHL level, but he'll make his AHL Colorado debut before then, given he goes unclaimed on waivers.