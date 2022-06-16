Compher recorded an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 1.

Compher had the secondary helper on Andre Burakovsky's game-winning goal 1:23 into overtime. With Nazem Kadri (thumb) sidelined, Compher got a turn as the second-line center in Wednesday's contest. The 27-year-old has earned a larger role with five goals and an assist in his last six games, accounting for six of his eight points in 15 playoff outings overall.