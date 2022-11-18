Compher had an assist and blocked one shot over 19:13 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Carolina.

Compher found a ready-to-shoot Artturi Lehkonen on the wing in overtime for the game-winning score. The third-line center provided scoring depth for the Avalanche last season, when he registered a career-high 18 goals and 33 points, but is off to a slow start with just five points over 15 games.