Ahcan notched three assists in AHL Colorado's 6-2 win over Chicago on Saturday.

Ahcan has eight assists during a five-game point streak. The defenseman is up to five goals, 32 points and a plus-20 rating over 34 outings this season. He's received some call-ups to the Avalanche in 2025-26 as well, earning two assists over nine contests. Ahcan has typically been the first blueliner to be recalled when the NHL roster is at less than full strength on defense.