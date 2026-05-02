Avalanche's Joel Kiviranta: Dealing with injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kiviranta (undisclosed) is day-to-day, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports Saturday.
Kiviranta missed the final two games of Colorado's first-round series win over the Kings. He hasn't been practicing, and it's unclear if he will be an option for Game 1 of Round 2 against Minnesota on Sunday. Kiviranta hasn't earned a point in two appearances this postseason while chipping in three shots on goal and five hits.
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