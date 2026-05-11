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Kiviranta (undisclosed) will be an option for Game 4's road matchup against Minnesota on Monday, Bailey Curtis of DNVR Sports reports.

After missing the last five games due to injury, Kiviranta was a full participant in Monday's practice. It's unclear if he will play in Game 4 against the Wild, but Kiviranta is in the mix for a bottom-six role.

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