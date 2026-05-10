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Kiviranta (undisclosed) is a possibility for Monday's Game 4 matchup against Minnesota, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Kiviranta has resumed skating and participated in Sunday's practice. He has missed the last five games. Kiviranta hasn't earned a point in two appearances this postseason, but he has posted three shots on net and five hits.

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