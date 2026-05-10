Avalanche's Joel Kiviranta: Possible for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kiviranta (undisclosed) is a possibility for Monday's Game 4 matchup against Minnesota, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.
Kiviranta has resumed skating and participated in Sunday's practice. He has missed the last five games. Kiviranta hasn't earned a point in two appearances this postseason, but he has posted three shots on net and five hits.
More News
-
Avalanche's Joel Kiviranta: Still isn't skating•
-
Avalanche's Joel Kiviranta: Dealing with injury•
-
Avalanche's Joel Kiviranta: Adds insurance goal•
-
Avalanche's Joel Kiviranta: First point since return•
-
Avalanche's Joel Kiviranta: Expected to return Friday•
-
Avalanche's Joel Kiviranta: In concussion protocol•