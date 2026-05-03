Avalanche's Joel Kiviranta: Still isn't skating
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kiviranta (undisclosed) hasn't resumed skating yet, according to Bailey Curtis of DNVR Sports on Sunday.
Kiviranta appears poised to miss his third straight outing against Minnesota in Sunday's Game 1 matchup. He is dealing with a day-to-day injury, but continuing to miss skates doesn't bode well for his progress. It's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup.
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