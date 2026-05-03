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Kiviranta (undisclosed) hasn't resumed skating yet, according to Bailey Curtis of DNVR Sports on Sunday.

Kiviranta appears poised to miss his third straight outing against Minnesota in Sunday's Game 1 matchup. He is dealing with a day-to-day injury, but continuing to miss skates doesn't bode well for his progress. It's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup.

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