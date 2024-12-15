Ludvig has played just five times over 21 games since the start of November after being scratched Saturday versus the Predators.

The Avalanche have some flexibility with Keaton Middleton right now, and they've been juggling him up and down from the AHL rather than play Ludvig. The Avalanche claimed Ludvig off waivers from the Penguins before the start of the season, and he would need to clear waivers to be sent to AHL Colorado, which the team probably believes won't happen, so they've instead kept him as a healthy scratch. Ludvig has two helpers, nine shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-4 rating over eight contests this season.