Ludvig was not given a qualifying offer by Colorado and will be an unrestricted free agent Tuesday, Brennan Vogt of Hockey Mountain High reports.

Ludvig was claimed off waivers by the Avs back in October, appearing in just eight NHL games for the club. In those outings, the 24-year-old blueliner generated two assists, nine shots and 16 hits. It's possible the Penguins circle back on Ludvig after having lost him before the start of 2024-25, especially given the team's preference for younger players right now.