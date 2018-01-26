Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Gives up three in loss
Bernier made 31 saves on 34 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Blue on Thursday.
That's two losses in a row for Bernier after he picked up nine straight wins while posting a 1.53 GAA and a .955 save percentage in that time. This is the 29-year-old's worst start since December, and given that he's started 11 straight games this is probably a good time for the All-Star break to come so that Bernier can get some rest.
