Drouin logged a power-play assist, one shot on net and three hits over 25:02 of ice time in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

Drouin snapped a three-game run without a point when he picked up the secondary assist on Artturi Lehkonen's tally. It was his seventh assist over the last 12 games, which is helpful, but Drouin hasn't scored during that stretch. The forward was recently moved back to the top line, which could rekindle the scoring touch we saw out of him from mid-December to mid-January. Drouin's 13.3 shooting percentage is his best since 2019.