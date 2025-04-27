Drouin logged a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Stars in Game 4.

Drouin is up to three helpers, all on the power play, over four playoff contests. However, his outlook is dimming -- he was bumped down to the third line Saturday and saw a team-low 9:53 of ice time, while Gabriel Landeskog moved into the top six and took over Drouin's spot on the first power-play unit. Drouin has added four shots on net, three hits, three blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. He's struggled at times when the Avalanche were healthy and he saw less time, so this move doesn't bode well for his short-term production.