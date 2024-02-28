Drouin notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Drouin remains in a goal drought, which is now at 17 games. He's also seen a drop in playmaking with just three helpers over his last nine contests, which likely has to do with Artturi Lehkonen being back in the mix for top-line minutes. Drouin is at 33 points (13 on the power play), 82 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 58 appearances. This is his most productive season since 2018-19, but the volatility in his role still adds an element of risk for fantasy managers.