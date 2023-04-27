Manson (lower body) didn't play in the third period of Wednesday's Game 5 loss to the Kraken after aggravating his previous injury, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Manson missed the last 23 games of the regular season with a lower-body injury, and it appears it's cropped up again. The 31-year-old defenseman had two hits and a blocked shot in 8:27 of ice time Wednesday. While it's unclear if Manson will play in Friday's Game 6, the Avalanche will get a boost on the blue line with Cale Makar set to return from a suspension.