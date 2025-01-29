Manson produced an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, three blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

Manson has seven helpers over 16 contests since he returned from an upper-body injury. That offense is fine, but he has been unsteady on defense despite a plus-1 rating and 18 blocked shots in that span. The physical blueliner is still playing on the second pairing -- it's not like the Avalanche have anyone buried on the depth chart who can replace what he brings. He's at 13 points, 52 shots on net, 88 hits, 52 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 40 appearances.