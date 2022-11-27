Manson scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Manson's tally at 13:51 of the first period held up as the game-winner, and he also assisted Andrew Cogliano's insurance marker in the third. In addition to his first multi-point effort of the season, Manson added six PIM, four hits and two blocked shots to provide some physical play. The 31-year-old blueliner plays more of a defensive role, so offense isn't expected from him often. He's at two goals, four helpers, 29 shots on net, 38 PIM, 42 hits and 20 blocked shots in 19 appearances.