Manson had an assist and three blocked shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

The helper was Manson's first point in five outings this season. Offense isn't a big part of the 34-year-old blueliner's game -- he plays more of a physical role and can stand up for teammates. He's racked up 11 hits, 11 PIM, nine blocks, a plus-3 rating and four shots on net while filling a bottom-four role. Manson will see plenty of defensive assignments while Samuel Girard (upper body) is sidelined.