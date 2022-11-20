Manson had an assist, one shot on net and three blocked shots over 18:57 of ice time in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Capitals.

It may have been one of the easiest points Manson will ever log. He slipped a pass to Nathan MacKinnon who deked several defenders for the Avalanche's second goal. It was the second straight game with a point for Manson, who has one goal and three assists over 16 games.