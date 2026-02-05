Manson scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Manson went 11 games without a goal after posting two goals and two assists versus the Senators on Jan. 8. He had four assists in that span before snapping the goal drought with the game-winner Wednesday. The veteran defenseman is up to five goals, 24 points, 87 shots on net, 129 hits, 76 blocked shots, 64 PIM and a plus-37 rating over 55 appearances. While he lacks power-play production, Manson has been excellent in every other area this season as he benefits from playing on a high-scoring team.