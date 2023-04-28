Manson (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Game 6 versus Seattle on Friday, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Manson re-aggravated a lower-body injury Wednesday in Game 5. The original injury kept him out of the lineup for the final 23 games of the regular season. Manson was pointless in the first five games of the playoffs, with a minus-three rating, 15 hits and seven blocked shots.