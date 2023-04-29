Manson (lower body) won't be available for Game 7 versus Seattle on Sunday, Bennett Durando of The Denver Post reports.

Manson re-aggravated a lower-body injury Wednesday in Game 5 and sat out Game 6 on Friday. He missed 23 games at the end of the regular season with the injury before returning to action in time for Game 1 on April 18. He played only 27 regular-season games this season, scoring twice and adding eight assists.