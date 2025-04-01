Manson (upper body) will not travel with Colorado for its upcoming three-game road trip, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports Tuesday.

Manson last suited up March 14 and has missed eight consecutive games. Erik Johnson and Keaton Middleton have each received playing time on the third pairing in Manson's stead. Colorado's three-game road trip concludes Saturday, so Manson may not be an option until a home matchup against the Golden Knights on April 8.