Manson logged two assists, two hits, five PIM and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Manson had primary helpers on goals by Brent Burns and Parker Kelly, and he managed to fit in a fight with Tanner Pearson between those assists. The 34-year-old Manson's toughness has come with a bit more offense in December -- he's earned eight assists over nine outings this month. That won't last for the rest of the season, but the Avalanche's strong team offense could allow him to get involved somewhat regularly. Manson is up to 12 points, 45 shots on net, 88 hits, 45 blocked shots, 41 PIM and a plus-25 rating over 34 appearances, which is production that could help in deeper fantasy formats.