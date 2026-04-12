Avalanche's Josh Manson: Won't finish contest
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manson (upper body) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Golden Knights.
Manson's absence leaves the Avalanche with just five healthy defensemen on the roster. The 34-year-old could be held out for some or all of the team's last three games of the regular season, as the Avalanche don't need to rush him back. If Manson and Cale Makar (upper body) can't play Monday in Edmonton, expect a call-up from AHL Colorado.
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