Annunen stopped 31 of 34 shots in Thursday's 4-2 preseason loss to the Wild.

As it stands now, Annunen is Colorado's backup goalie, as Pavel Francouz (groin) is unavailable and on injured reserve. It's unclear if Annunen, who has played four NHL games, will enter the regular season as the No. 2. A few factors are at play, including how much time the team expects Francouz to miss, what more established NHL veterans become available, and how the young Finnish goalie performs during the preseason. Annunen has appeared in all three preseason games thus far, allowing five goals while facing 54 shots.